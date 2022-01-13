LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police has released the names of two suspects involved in a police shooting on Dec. 31, 2021, in Graves County.
Isaiah Bentley, 26, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery while James Hawks, 25, is facing a robbery charge.
Investigators said the two committed an armed robbery in Mayfield before leading police officers on a chase.
They were spotted by troopers a short time later. Bentley is accused of firing at the troopers and a trooper shot back, hitting him.
Both suspects were booked into the McCracken County Jail.
