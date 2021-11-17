LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Chamber Foundation said the worker shortage has been 20 years in the making, and it's a complicated problem with many parts.
John Cox, the director of Public Affairs, said that's why the Chamber of Commerce wants state lawmakers to help in several different areas.
Ideas include criminal justice reform to give more people a second chance and investments in strong infrastructure to help people get to work.
"It's a combination of things, it's not just because of COVID. But, you know, the policies that we've been advocating for many years we believe will slowly start to solve some of those problems," Cox said.
The Chamber Foundation published a full report on why Kentucky is ranked the 3rd lowest state in the country for workforce participation.
Helping alleviate the workforce crisis is only one section of the Chamber's four pillar plan for the 2022 legislative session. To see its full agenda click here.
