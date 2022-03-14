LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky House of Representatives approved a bill Monday that would allow new suburban cities in Jefferson County and limit the mayor of Louisville to two straight terms.
The Republican-backed House Bill 314 passed the chamber along party lines with a 70-23 vote.
The bill lets people living in unincorporated parts of Jefferson County outside of the Urban Services District — the old City of Louisville boundary — petition the Metro Council to form new cities. At least 6,000 residents and 75% of those living in the proposed new city boundary would have to sign a petition.
The council automatically would have to approve the new city if those thresholds are met, according to the bill.
Supporters of the bill said it will let people decide if they want to create their own cities and the additional services, such as police,
"If you see an LMPD officer in my neck of the woods, you have seen a unicorn. They don't exist. We pay the same taxes yet we get one officer for every 2,100 residents. In other areas of the community there is one officer for every 200 residents," said the bill's co-sponsor Rep. Jason Nemes, R-33.
Opponents argued that the measure amounts to a “war on Louisville” and an attack on the merger of Louisville and Jefferson County and would siphon money away from Metro government.
"This is the east end pitting itself against our urban core," Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville, said.
Following the bill's passing, Marzian said, "I really feel sad for Louisville today, and Jefferson County. Because a group of people that are not even within our borders are making a decision on our government," calling the bill "disingenuous."
The bill's sponsors include two former Metro Council members — Rep. Ken Fleming and Rep. Jerry Miller — who now serve in the state House. The other sponsors are Nemes and Kevin Bratcher of Louisville.
Existing cities also could annex neighboring areas if 75% of the residents there ask for it.
"What this bill does is it returns it to the good people of Valley Station and PRP and it lets them make the decision and not us here in Frankfort," said Nemes.
The measure also gives the Metro Council’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee the power to approve settlements of $1 million or more and consent decrees to be entered into by Metro government.
And it says the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office can provide an opinion on local legislation, but that opinion would be advisory and not legally binding.
Additionally, the bill includes an amendment that would limit the mayor of Louisville to two straight terms instead of three.
"I would only show as evidence of the need for this is the third term of Mayor Greg Fischer," Miller said before the amendment was adopted.
Metro Council President David James and council members Bill Hollander and Pat Mulvihill had urged lawmakers to kill the bill before it passed a committee earlier this month, saying there are already mechanisms in place to let residents in unincorporated areas create "service districts." But Nemes has argued that the bill would leave decisions up to Louisvillians.
House Bill 314 now heads to the Senate floor.
This story may be updated.
