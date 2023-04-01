LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Convicted drunk drivers could have to pay child support if they kill a parent in a crash.
Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 268 on Thursday. The bill, known as "Melanie's Law," allows for restitution by child support if a parent is killed or disabled and the driver is convicted of DUI.
If victims win a civil lawsuit that covers the damages, child support won't be ordered.
If child support is ordered, the defendant would pay child support for each of the victim's children or dependents until they turn 18, or 19 if they're still in high school.
If a defendant ordered to pay restitution in the form of child support is incarcerated, they will have up to a year after their release to begin payments. Payments will be made out to the clerk of court who will provide the payments to the victim and/or victim's child or children.
The bill was authored by Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville. Several other states have similar laws on the books.
It's now on Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
