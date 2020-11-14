LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ohio River surrounding the Brent Spence Bridge reopened Saturday, following a "visual inspection" that closed the damaged bridge Friday.
The bridge, which is the main interstate route between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, was the site of a fiery crash involving hazardous chemicals early Wednesday.
On Friday, engineers took samples of steel and concrete from the bridge and sent it to a lab in Louisville for a microscopic analysis to make sure the metal was not "compromised at a chemical level," according to a news release.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they closed the river on Friday as a safety precaution as tests were completed. The lab tests, combined with testing of the bridge's metal hardness today, confirmed that the bridge was in good standing.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said engineers are simultaneously working on repair plans while inspections take place.
The closure could last weeks, or months, depending on further inspection of the bridge.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.