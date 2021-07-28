LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet donated $875,000 to help keep students safe at five Louisville schools.
About $150,000 of that money will be used to install a warning system on Winkler Avenue and Third Street near the University of Louisville campus. That's where a low-clearance bridge known as the "Can Opener" is located. When semis are too tall and trucks try to go under, they get stuck.
Other traffic safety projects are near Jefferson Community and Technical College, Byck Elementary, Western Middle and Crums Lane Elementary schools.
"These are schools where we have a lot of students who may be walking to school," Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said. "And it's so important that students and families have safe pathways to get to schools and that our state is investing in that."
The projects are in the early planning stages. Possible improvements include new pavement, crosswalk striping and better lighting.
