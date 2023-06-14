LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several drivers contacted WDRB News with concerns about damage to an overpass at Taylorsville Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Currently under the Gene Snyder on Taylorsville Road, you can see exposed rebar and broken concrete on the southbound overpass. It's those damages that are concerning drivers the most.
"It looks like it's in terrible shape. It needs to be looked at," Greg Speck, who lives in Louisville, said.
Greg Speck does a lot of driving on the Gene Snyder. While he didn't file a report on this overpass, he said he's taking note of damage just like it, all around Louisville.
"There's only so much money they delegated to be spent on stuff like that. So I don't know what their priority is," Speck said.
Several drivers and viewers emailed WDRB News with concerns. One viewer's email said they've contacted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) but nothing has been done.
This story is now airing tonight at 10pm & 11pm EST on #WDRB. https://t.co/VMTNqQQUkf— Molly Jett (@MolJett) June 14, 2023
KYTC Bridge Inspection reports show, as of 2021, the overpass was rated in ‘fair’ condition. However, in this year's May inspection, it was rated in ‘poor' condition.
"The only reason it went from fair to poor is because of that column and the spalling, as we call it. The spalling is the popping off of the concrete from the outside of that column," Matt Bullock, KYTC District 5 Chief District Engineer, said.
Bullock said KYTC inspects all bridges and overpasses every two years. The Taylorsville Road/Gene Snyder was just inspected last month.
"That outside is protective covering, so when they say see that outside, it's bad. It looks bad, but it's the protection for that steel. Now, we don't need to ignore it, obviously. But that doesn't mean that the bridge is compromised from a structural standpoint," Bullock said.
Bullock also said the surface layer of the concrete has come off due to weathering in the area.
He said the damage does not affect the load capacity of the bridge. The bridges are still able to carry above the legal roadway limits for an interstate.
"If it ever came to a point where it needed to be shut down or lane closed, we have done that in the past and other bridges until we can get a repair plan in place. But again, this bridge is not one of those that needs something critically done to it," Bullock said.
KYTC does plan to fix the overpass, but other projects take priority, like the Gene Snyder expansion. So, for now, drivers are asked for their patience.
State Representative John Hodgson represents the district where the overpass is located. He says he's been in contact with the district highway engineer about this bridge. In an email, he told WDRB News, his district has about $280 million worth of road projects and "these bridge weathering issues will be addressed once they finish the major paving projects down I-265. I think KYTC has all the necessary plans in place to address the bridge."
If you're driving around town and see damage like this yourself, you can report the damage by emailing KYTC at KYTC.District5Info@ky.gov. You can also report the damage online. For KYTC's portal, click here.
For more information about the Taylorsville Road/Gene Snyder overpass, click here.
