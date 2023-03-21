LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of La Grange approved a salary increase for its police department to remain competitive with surrounding agencies.
In February, Oldham County Fiscal Court approved a new salary schedule for police officers that will see the department's pay rise to meet that of the Louisville Metro Police Department. That salary increase led to La Grange Police officers applying to the higher paying positions, according to Chief Greg Collett.
Collett said the department would lose officers if it didn't raise its salaries.
"Over the last couple years, it's been obvious in the region that the competition for lateral or certified and experienced police officers has been fierce among local law enforcements agencies and bordering counties throughout the state," Collett said. "That competition not only came into our region, but it came within our county."
At the current salary rate, La Grange Police wouldn't have been able to retain its staff.
"Even if we were successful in hiring, the likely outcome would have been we'd have been a revolving door agency, hiring people and losing them to higher paying agencies in the area," Collett said.
With raises for Oldham County Police Department going into effect March 26, Collett said the city council and Mayor John Black acted quickly to match the salary increase.
"We as a city knew this was certainly an issue," Black said. "We immediately took action and went to subcommittee meetings and just said 'we have to listen to the chief and what he's going through.'"
La Grange City Council unanimously voted to approve a proposal to raise police salaries in March.
The new pay scale will go into effect April 1 for La Grange Police.
"To me it's an investment, not only in the department, it's an investment in public safety and the community," Collett said. "It makes sure we have good officers, we retain them and we remain competitive for years to come."
Black estimated the salary increase cost the city around $475,000 to $500,000. Black said no new additional taxes are planned to cover the cost of the raises.
"We're a city that has good financial stewardship," Black said. "We have the money to get it done."
La Grange Police Department is currently fully staffed with 16 officers, but retaining employees is important.
"A loss of even one officer for an agency now is a hinderance to shift coverage and providing public safety," Collett said. "Especially concerning with the crime trends we're seeing here in Oldham County."
Collett said La Grange and Oldham County have seen increased car and retail thefts. He said quick access to the interstate and backroads that lead to other counties make La Grange a target for crime.
While La Grange Police wanted to stay competitive with Oldham County Police in terms of salary, the law enforcement agencies collaborate on a daily basis.
"We share information, we work together and try to address all the problems in a teamwork fashion," Collett said.
Collett said the increase in pay across the board for police departments in Oldham County is a good thing.
"If they wouldn't have seen the salary increase, they would have been low, we would have started losing numbers and there would have been a great deficit in the pool of available officers," Collett said.
Black hopes the increase in salary help the city retain its police officers.
"I want people to recognize that public safety and safety of our citizens is first and foremost here in La Grange," Black said. "I think we have a good place here to work."
