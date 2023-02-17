Sherman Minton Bridge

This image dated Sept. 23, 2022, shows the Sherman Minton Bridge. Several closures are planned on the bridge as the Sherman Minton Renewal Project continues. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are expected next week on the Sherman Minton Bridge as crews continue inspections. 

According to a news release Friday, single lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 will happen on Monday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the right lane on eastbound I-64, the bottom deck, will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight. Then, the left lane will be blocked (top deck) on Thursday, Feb. 23, from midnight to 5 a.m.

All westbound ramps will be open during these lane closures. Delays are expected, and drivers are urged to use caution in these areas. 

