LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are expected next week on the Sherman Minton Bridge as crews continue inspections.
According to a news release Friday, single lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 will happen on Monday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the right lane on eastbound I-64, the bottom deck, will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight. Then, the left lane will be blocked (top deck) on Thursday, Feb. 23, from midnight to 5 a.m.
All westbound ramps will be open during these lane closures. Delays are expected, and drivers are urged to use caution in these areas.
