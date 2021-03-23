LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures have started on the Sherman Minton Bridge and will continue for the next several weeks.
The westbound lane shut down at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and will remain closed through around 3 p.m. The closure is to allow crews to inspect the bridge ahead of construction scheduled next month. The westbound lane closures will remain in effect through April 1.
The inspections will continue in April, with eastbound closures taking effect on April 6 through April 18, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., on most days.
Weather conditions could affect the schedule.
During the closures, crews will use under-bridge inspection vehicles and man lifts to check the condition of the bridge and get specific measurements ahead of the $137 million rehab project.
"This inspection work really will inform the repairs that are going to be done on the bridge, and help finalize the design work," said Andrea Brady, spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal Project. "It's really about making sure nothing has changed since the last inspection, which was two years ago."
That information will be used for Phase 1 of the renewal project that's scheduled to begin in April. Phase 2 is expected to begin in January 2022. The work would be substantially complete by August 2023 and finished in early 2024, according to the proposal by Kokosing Construction Co., the contractor Indiana officials chose to oversee the project.
