ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County High School is an alternative school that offers a flexible learning environment and additional emotional support for kids who have overcome a lot to get to this point.
"Hardin County High School is always one of my favorite graduation ceremonies," said John Wright, director of public relations for Hardin County Schools. "You know their stories. They have risen from the ashes, some of these students have because they've faced obstacles and overcome them to get to this day. It makes it very special."
Given the restrictions still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday was not a typical graduation day.
Sixty-eight graduates and their families filed into the College View Education Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, throughout the day. Students came in about eight minutes apart, got their name called and received their diplomas. HCEC-TV shot video of each student and will edit it together for a May 20 viewing. There's an actual ceremony planned for early October for those who can make it.
"This came out of necessity," Principal Dr. Robert King said. "We wanted to celebrate each of our students and make sure they felt we were proud of them and that they had that sense of accomplishment with loved ones here to celebrate."
"I'm happy that I graduated," Leo Dominguez said. "I didn't think we'd be able to do it, but when I found out, I was excited."
"Forever I've heard, 'You'll never graduate,'" added Andrew Cox. "Hearing my name was a pat on the back. It felt good."
"We have a lot of students who need that social and emotional support," King said. "They miss the interaction, the social affirmation. However, they've adapted really well. They're resilient. This challenge will serve them moving forward. They realize that they'll be OK if something else challenging comes along."
The school district has provided additional support during this time of isolation through Zoom meetings with therapists from the Cumberland Family Medical Center.
"Lots of our kids have started to suffer from anxiety or depression more so than usual," said Ashley Tilford, a mental health therapist for Hardin County High School. "Not being able to get out of the house or see their friends. Worrying about what the future and having struggles with school. It's been really helpful to be able to talk to them weekly through telehealth and work with them to overcome those struggles."
