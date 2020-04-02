LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brothers Chuck and Joe Krill have been providing breakfast and lunch at Cravings Ala Carte for nearly 24 years, the last dozen in the basement of the PNC Tower at 5th and Main.
Coming downtown to work in the morning has been a very different experience for the last few weeks.
"I'm an eight o'clock guy," said Chuck Krill. "Joe's 4:30 (a.m.). When I come in normally, it's bumper to bumper on Main Street, people milling about. When I come in now, it's just a couple of people, very few cars. It's really an eerie feeling."
Amidst the "ghost-town" conditions, the Krills are trying to keep things going as best they can.
"We want to stay open as long as it's safe; as long as the Governor wants us to stay open, said Chuck. "We want to keep providing the service to downtown. Everybody has commented how glad they are that we are here and continuing to operate."
A dining area that sits nearly 250 and turns over two to three times during a normal lunch hour now sits idle. It's carry-out only for the few people still around and the Krills have had to cut their full-time workers from 15 to 5.
A big chunk of their normal business comes from catering weddings and parties and events. That has shut down, but they've added some home delivery for families during this time.
As for how long they can keep it going, the brothers remain resolute.
"We monitor that everyday," said Chuck. "We're going to be here. It's gonna take a catastrophe for us not to be here."
When asked if this was not a catastrophe, he added, "It's a bump in the road. We'll get through this."
