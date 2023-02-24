LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most people in Louisville can now make an appointment to get large items picked up from their house.
The city went from west to east so that now, after this weekend, everyone in the city will be able to make an appointment to have items picked up.
It used to be three times a year, what they call an announcement system, where an address had three setout weekends per year. Then, city workers would go area to area picking up large items.
Public works employees said appointments can now simply be made through the city website. They've been doing this since late October.
Officials said they've received great feedback and have had about 1,000 people make appointments so far and even more who tried to make an appointment but might not have been eligible yet.
"In order for us to fulfill those appointments, we want to make sure it's all doable and so far it is," said Karen Maynard, a public education supervisor. "We haven't been overwhelmed like we might have been worried about."
She said it's called large pickup for a reason so the public works employees are prepared to pick up these items. Items also don't need to be broken down into smaller pieces.
To schedule an appointment and find out more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rRights Reserved.