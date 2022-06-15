LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeping Louisville safe after midnight is the goal of new guidance aimed at any business that has last call for alcohol close to dawn.
The 18-page public safety guidance document was presented to Metro Council's Public Safety committee on Wednesday.
Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said the focus on late-night safety came after a string of incidents last summer on Bardstown Road.
"We all got together and said 'What can we do to learn from each other and from other cities,'" Chambers Armstrong said.
Armstrong said bar owners up and down her district joined in on town halls to figure out how to protect customers, bartenders and people on the street.
"And it's really important as we head into summertime that we, as the elected body of Metro Government, show that we are committed to public safety and our late-night safety issues," she said.
The ordinance put before the committee requires Louisville Forward to produce a report detailing best practices to promote public safety for late-night businesses.
The ordinance does not create, or call for, rules or regulations for establishments serving alcohol between midnight and 4 a.m.
It is a set of guidelines and recommendations to create a safer environment. Chambers Armstrong said it was a collaboration between her office, Alcohol Beverage Control, the Louisville Metro Police Department and stakeholders in the late night business community.
There's a focus on security, recommending one guard for every 50 patrons. The packet also calls for a staff trained on de-escalation of conflicts, checking ID's, managing lines and preventing sexual assault.
A few more highlights include lighting inside and outside, free phone charging stations, having machines that can maintain data for up to a month, and looking after customers.
In a text provided to WDRB News, Kevin Strnatka, the owner of Baxter's 942, said he "basically agrees with the plan" but had some comments. He said his bar already has free charging stations, everyone's ID is checked, they utilize metal detectors, limit the number of drinks served at a time and equip security staff with communications gear.
Strnatka said he wants to know more about sexual assault training courses. He also pointed out that maintaining security footage for a month would be costly.
During Wednesday's council meeting, Paula McCraney, D-7, said she agreed with the intent of the ordinance, but did not agree with ordering Louisville Forward to write a safety plan.
"I'm gonna stick with my norm of not suggesting a particular department, to mandate a department, to do something," McCraney said.
"I think this is such a common sense one, and the department that would be asked to do it is actually in favor and has been working on the project," Chambers Armstrong said.
Ultimately, the ordinance passed through committee by a 3-2 vote, and now moves on to the full council.
If Metro Council votes "yes," Louisville Forward would have 90 days to write a finalized guidance document that would be distributed to all late-night businesses serving alcohol.
