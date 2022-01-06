LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher fired by Jefferson County Public Schools after a fight with a student now faces a lawsuit.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio terminated William Bennett after a district investigation found the former Marion C. Moore high school teacher had engaged in and escalated a physical altercation with a student Aug. 23, and that there were issues with his materials when he applied to teach at JCPS, according to a Dec. 16 letter and other records obtained by WDRB News.
A lawsuit, filed on behalf of the student, 16-year-old Jamir Strane, says the fight started after Bennett told the teen "You're just going to be another Black boy shot."
The suit says Strane was kicked out of school for the fight.
Reports later revealed that Bennett was reprimanded for discipline issues with students in several other school districts and had his teaching license sanctioned by the state, issues he left off his JCPS application.
The district is also named in the case, accused of negligent hiring and not doing a thorough background check.
