LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawyers for the suspect at the center of the Delphi murders investigation are asking for money to cover court expenses.
Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Feb. 2017 in Delphi, Indiana.
Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi are Allen's court-appointed lawyers. In a court filing on Thursday, they say he can't afford to pay for expert witnesses, transcript fees, and investigator costs. Without the funding, Baldwin and Rozzi say Allen will not have a fair trial.
An exact amount of funding requested has not been released. They’re also asking any filings related to their funding request to remain under seal.
The attorneys asked that a hearing on the request be held in private before a special judge from Allen County, Judge Frances Gull. To explain their need for the funds, Baldwin and Rozzi would need to reveal their defense strategy to the court. They are concerned a public hearing could jeopardize their ability to mount an effective defense.
The next hearing for the case is scheduled for Jan. 13. It will cover a recent gag order, funding, and a change of venue request.
Until that hearing takes place, Gull has instituted a gag order barring Allen, his attorneys, prosecutors, law enforcement, court staff and family members from making public statements about the case.
