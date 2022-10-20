LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crime, housing prices, and abortion were just a handful of the topics tackled in the latest forum featuring the leading candidates to be Louisville's next mayor.
A forum Thursday night centered around young voters, so they picked the topics they considered the most important.
In a rapid-fire format, Craig Greenberg, the Democratic candidate, and Bill Dieruf, the Republican candidate, pitched their case to solve some of Louisville's problems.
On the issue of crime, both discussed various solutions, including more community policing and filling vacancies at the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Dieruf draws upon his experience as Jeffersontown mayor in promoting simple ways to rebuild trust between police and the communities they serve.
"Talk to the business owner, ride their bikes through the neighborhoods. Talk to the kids in the schools. Walk through the schools so the kids get to know the police officers and the parents get to know the police officers," Dieruf said.
Greenberg says too many murders go unsolved for years due to lack of resources adding to grief at home.
"While our jail is crowded with over 50% of the individuals who are there on bail of less than $1,000 for non-violent crimes. We must solve these violent crimes to end this epidemic," Greenberg said.
Both candidates also talked about ways to prevent gun use by minors across the city, and to try to turn young people away from a life of crime.
"The way is to show them a better way to lead the future, and that way is through intervention. Where we talk to the kids and show them that what we really want to do is not gangs, not drugs, not necessarily sports, there's other ways to exceed in life," Dieruf said.
"Workforce training, help them train to learn new skills. Whether it's learning how to code, working with organized labor to learn new skills. Going back to school, getting a job. These are all things we can do to make it work. We also must invest more in mental health resources," Greenberg said.
On the subject of affordable housing, Greenberg touted a plan to add 15,000 units spread across the city.
"We must take these vacant and abandoned lots and turn them over to individuals in our city that are looking for the opportunity to own a home," he said. "Who can start to create generational wealth for their family."
Dieruf echoed creating generational wealth through home ownership, and has a vision to help new homebuyers once they move in.
"We have to have an insurance policy that is done by the nonprofits, or local, so that if a water heater goes out, it (insurance) pays for that so that the person doesn't lose their house in the future," he said.
The topic of abortion also was discussed. The procedure is currently banned in Kentucky, and the issue is on the ballot.
Greenberg is firmly against the ban.
"Our police department will be focusing on reducing the amount of violent crime in our city. We will not be arresting women, or girls, or doctors, who are charged with violating Kentucky's extreme abortion ban," Greenberg said.
Dieruf shared a personal story in explaining his view on the sanctity of life. But on Amendment Two, he told the crowd he does not want to sway people on how to vote.
"I don't want any woman to ever have to have an abortion. But I realize there's situations out there to where there's rape, incest, life of the mother, life of the child that we have to consider," Dieruf said.
When voters answered a survey, the topic brought up most concerned parts of Louisville that are considered an urban heat island, areas that are significantly warmer than some other rural areas due to human activities. Those include dark asphalt, roofs and fewer trees and grass.
Dieruf said it's important to target urban areas and plant more trees, especially in the west end to confront this issue, while Greenberg talked about different ways to clean up the environment.
"Not only do trees help with the heat, they help with reducing air conditioning costs for people that live there. But they also increase the price of the house," Dieruf said.
"Whether it's the Ohio River, Beargrass Creek, Floyds Fork, we should aspire to have waterways that are clean enough to swim in, clean enough to eat the fish in, and even clean enough to drink," Greenberg said.
