LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lee Greenwood is among the singers who will headline the Kentucky State Fair this year.
Kentucky State Fair officials announced the final acts Wednesday. Greenwood will take the stage with Darryl Worley at 6 p.m. Aug. 28, and John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery will perform together at 8 p.m. Aug. 24.
This year's state fair includes 11 free concerts, including Russel Dickerson, the Oak Ridge Boys, Blake Stone Cherry Trace Adkins and We the Kingdom.
As in years past, concerts are included with fair admission and take place in Lot L, adjacent to Kentucky Kingdom and Broadbent Arena.
Early bird ticket pricing:
Fairgoers can save more than 50% by purchasing admission tickets in advance. Early bird tickets are available until Aug. 5 and are $8 per person including parking. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per standard vehicle. Save $5 by purchasing Midway Unlimited Ride Wristbands online before the fair begins. Kentucky State Fair admission and ride wristbands are available online via Ticketmaster and at participating Kroger locations. Visit kystatefair.org/tickets for details.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. For more information, click here or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Related Stories:
- First headliners revealed for 2022 Ky. State Fair along with half-price early bird tickets
- More concerts announced as part of Kentucky State Fair free concert series
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.