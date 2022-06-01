LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More free concerts were announced Wednesday for the 118th Kentucky State Fair.
Fair organizers announced three more performers, including a Thursday, Aug. 18, show by Russell Dickerson with Tyler Booth and a Saturday, Aug. 20, show featuring Black Stone Cherry and Ayron Jones.
Happy Together Tour will also perform during the fair on Tuesday, Aug. 23. All concerts will begin at 6 p.m., except the Aug. 28 concert, which will begin at 8 p.m.
Country star Trace Adkins, the Oak Ridge Boys and Niko Moon are also part of this year's concert lineup.
As in years past, concerts are included with fair admission and take place in Lot L, adjacent to Kentucky Kingdom and Broadbent Arena.
More free concerts are expected to be announced on June 8. The fair plans to announce special days at the fair in late June.
Early bird ticket pricing:
Fairgoers can save more than 50% by purchasing admission tickets in advance. Early bird tickets are available until Aug. 5 and are $8 per person including parking. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per standard vehicle. Save $5 by purchasing Midway Unlimited Ride Wristbands online before the fair begins. Kentucky State Fair admission and ride wristbands are available online via Ticketmaster and at participating Kroger locations. Visit kystatefair.org/tickets for details.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. For more information, visit https://kystatefair.org/tickets or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
