LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first headliners have been announced for this year's Texas Roadhouse free concert series at the 118th Kentucky State Fair.
In a release, fair organizers announced six of the 26 acts performing including a Saturday, Aug. 21 show by the Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan.
Country star Trace Adkins hits the stage with special guests Brassfield on Friday, Aug. 26, and Niko Moon headlines on Saturday Aug. 27 with special guest Alex Miller.
As in years past, concerts are included with fair admission and take place in Lot L, adjacent to Kentucky Kingdom and Broadbent Arena. More acts will be announced on June 1. The fair plans to announce special days at the fair in late June.
Look for a new family entertainment space at the fair called The Big Tent. The tent will be in Lot A near the South Wing and will include unique food and drinks along with entertainment like community acts, the Dennis Lee Band and hip hop and R&B musician Kazual.
Early bird ticket pricing:
Fairgoers can save more than 50% by purchasing admission tickets in advance. Early bird tickets are available until Aug. 5 and are $8 per person including parking. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per standard vehicle. Save $5 by purchasing Midway Unlimited Ride Wristbands online before the fair begins. Kentucky State Fair admission and ride wristbands are available online via Ticketmaster and at participating Kroger locations. Visit kystatefair.org/tickets for details.
9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit:
The Kentucky State Fair is unveiling a new exhibit. The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit is an interactive and educational exhibit honoring the heroes and victims of 9/11. Artifacts such as steel beams from the World Trade Center, documentary videos and recordings of first responder transmissions will be displayed all 11 days of the fair. Interactive guided tours are carried out by FDNY firefighters who provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath.
New Hours of Operation:
Outside:
Mondays - Thursdays 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Fridays 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturdays 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
1st Sunday, August 27 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
2nd Sunday, August 28 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Inside:
Mondays - Thursdays 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Fridays 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturdays 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
1st Sunday, August 27 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
2nd Sunday, August 28 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Thrill Ville Rides:
Mondays - Thursdays 3 p.m.-10 p.m.
Fridays 3 p.m. -11 p.m.
Saturdays 1 p.m. -11 p.m.
1st Sunday, August 27 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
2nd Sunday, August 28 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Admission ends one hour before the outdoor closing time each day. Hours of operation are subject to weather conditions. Midway ride wristband sales end one hour before closing time. Ride ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing time each day.
Minor Attendance Policy: Fairgoers under 18 years old entering after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required. IDs will be verified at the gate.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. For more information, visit https://kystatefair.org/tickets or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
