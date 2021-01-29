LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crittenden County High School baseball team has a piece of one of the sports' most historic moments.
The high school's baseball field in Marion, Kentucky, has seats from Fulton County Stadium, formerly the home field for the Atlanta Braves. Hank Aaron, who died last week, ended his career with 755 home runs. And he hit the historic 715th home run, which broke Babe Ruth's career home run record, at Fulton County Stadium in 1974.
Some of the seats from Fulton County Stadium are now part of Gordon Guess Field.
"Baseball team in podunk Kentucky, and here are the seats that saw Hank Aaron and that milestone many years ago," said Chris Evans, Crittenden County's baseball coach. "It kind of gives you chills to think about."
Fulton County Stadium was demolished in 1997.
Although some seats are rusted and others only have a back, people in Marion said their character and history are there for fans of all generations to enjoy.
