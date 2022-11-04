LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington sneaker artist is getting calls from around the globe after his new horse shoes — that is, shoes for horses — have taken the world by storm.
According to a report by LEX 18, Marcus Floyd of Infinite Kustomz, Floyd brands his newly designed "horse kicks" as "sneakers for horses." And that's exactly what they look like: sneakers shaped to fit horse hooves, complete with shoelaces.
They were designed through a partnership with Visit Lex and Cornett.
"Lexington, Kentucky is home to the world's greatest equine athletes," the product's website boasts. "For far too long, these multi-millionaires have been fitted with traditional, run-of-the-mill horseshoes. Horse Kicks is here to change that. Based out of Lexington, Kentucky, the Horse Capital of the World, Horse Kicks was founded to offer horses of all breeds and disciples the drip they deserve."
Floyd said he was blown away by the public's response.
"I always thought I was close to getting some press but I didn't think it would be to this level," he told LEX 18.
But he's glad of it.
"Horses are athletes as well," Floyd said. "They definitely deserve the same treatment we get."
Floyd essentially created the designs from scratch, using Air Jordans, New Balances and Yeezys. He said the process took about 15 hours.
"It had never been done before, so there was a lot of pressure to produce something that looked similar to what a human sneaker would look like," the Lexington native said.
The sneakers started as a stunt to promote the Breeders' Cup but they're totally wearable and a testament to Floyd's creativity.
"I think the organic part of it is me being from Lexington and being able to pair with a Lexington company and come out with this horse sneaker," Floyd said. "I don't think it could have gone any other way."
Anyone wishing to take the sneakers home can bid on them at the Sneaker Ball on Nov. 12. Floyd will also be at the event, painting a pair of shoes live.
