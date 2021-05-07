LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington became the third city in Kentucky to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors, joining Louisville and Covington.
The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously to ban the practice that tries to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity, reported by LEX 18.
"This is a step that will further protect LGBTQ+ youth and makes our city a more safe, equitable, and just place to live," Lexington's Third District Councilwoman Hannah Le Gris said in a Facebook post.
After Kentucky lawmakers cosponsored statewide conversion therapy bans earlier this year, it received no consideration during the Kentucky General Assembly 2021 legislative session.
In a 2020 national survey on the mental health of LGBTQ youth, The Trevor Project reported children undergoing conversion therapy reported more than twice the rate of attempting suicide in the past year compared to those who did not.
