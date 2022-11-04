LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike is an underdog going into The 2022 Breeders' Cup this weekend at Keeneland in Lexington.
The two-day racing event gets underway Friday, the third time the Breeders' Cup is being held at Keeneland. The last time the race came to Lexington was 2020, and there weren't any fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So from an economic perspective, this weekend will be much different. Local restaurants are excited to put their items on display for the horse racing world to see.
"We have such a great local community," one Lexington businessman said. "There's a lot of good momentum here, so it's awesome that such a huge organization like Keeneland and Breeders' Cup to support the locals and have everyone be a part of it has been really impactful. It's been great."
Rich Strike is a 20-1 underdog in the Classic. Flightline has the best odds of winning, followed by Derby runner-up Epicenter and Life is Good.
