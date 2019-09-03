LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl has now been charged with murder.
News outlets report Sequoyah Collins, 24, was also charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.
Lexington Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty previously said Collins was speeding July 5 near the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Lansdowne Drive. Police say she was under the influence about 3 a.m., when she ran a red light and hit a car occupied by two adults and four children. One of the children was Alexia Gomez Hernandez, who was pronounced dead hours after the crash.
Collins pleaded not guilty in July to driving under the influence. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Tuesday, but the hearing was moved to Oct. 8.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.