LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Lexington, Kentucky woman was arrested after a child died in a suspected DUI crash Friday morning.
Lexington Police say 24-year-old Sequoyah Collins is in custody.
The crash took place around 3 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Lansdowne Drive, in Lexington. Police say witnesses told them Collins was driving a Lexus passenger car at "a high rate of speed" down Tates Creek Road, when she ran a red light and hit an Acura passenger car turning onto Lansdowne Drive.
Six people -- two adults and four children -- were in the Acura. Police say all six were taken to the hospital.
One child died after the crash. The conditions of the other victims are not known.
Police say Collins was not seriously injured. She was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence. Police say more charges are possible.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.