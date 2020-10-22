LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to lawn care, these sheep aren't a baaad team.
Louisville Gas & Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) is using several Shetland sheep as a eco-friendly method to keep grass and vegetation trimmed at the largest solar farm in the commonwealth, E.W. Brown Solar Facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.
The utilities company shared a video of the sheep in action to its Twitter account.
Sheep…as lawn mowers and weed trimmers? At our E.W. Brown Solar Facility in Harrodsburg – the largest universal solar facility in Kentucky – we have several Shetland sheep, who through their grazing, help keep vegetation at the site to a minimum. pic.twitter.com/XbvicThxb4— LG&E and KU (@lgeku) October 22, 2020
"By next spring, the number of sheep are expected to multiply three-fold, eventually growing large enough to maintain the entire 50-acre solar farm," the utilities company said in a follow-up tweet.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet shared LG&E and KU's Twitter video, saying the sheep were a "'baahhrilliant' idea!"
