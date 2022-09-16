LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected.
LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
But they want to make sure area residents are just as prepared as they are.
Both agencies said National Preparedness Month is a great reminder for residents to have an emergency plan in place during the threat of a storm or gas leak.
They recommend having plans in place at home and at work, stocking up on supplies and having a kit that contains essentials to last at least 72 hours, such as food, water, medicines, a crank-powered flashlight, first aid items and a battery-operated radio. The kit should contain all the essentials needed in the event you are stranded without help.
The utility company said they're always prepared and they want the community to be as well since nature is unpredictable.
"Unfortunately, the devastation that we've seen in our eastern and western portions of Kentucky over the last year underline the importance of preparedness but also the efforts that take place to help individuals in communities recover after devastating events," said Liz Pratt, an LG&E and KU spokeswoman.
They encourage the community to also practice prevention in the form of calling 811 before digging to prevent gas leaks.
If you'd like more details on how to prepare an emergency kit and what it should include, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.