LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kimberly Vaughn may joke a lot, but the popular Louisville comedian's struggle to pay rent and utilities with no income since July is not even a little funny.
In January, Vaughn's calendar was full, but a lot has changed since. Since March, she's had more than 30 shows canceled due to COVID-19. She had to stop filming a sitcom, and two of her co-stars tested positive for the virus.
"They'll reach out and say, 'Hey, things still haven't changed; we haven't forgotten you,' and I'm like, 'That's good, can you at least send me some bologna,'" she said.
All jokes aside, Vaughn said she keeps herself laughing some days mainly to keep from crying.
"There's automatically a dark side to the funny, most comics suffer from depression," she said "... I'm like duct taped to the windows at Cornerstone saying, 'Let me in!' No — just playing, just playing."
Vaughn is one of thousands of Louisville residents facing financial uncertainty more than six months after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kentucky.
On Wednesday, Metro Council's Community Affairs Committee met to discuss what's being done to help those facing evictions and utility shutoffs.
"The Public Service Commission lifted the ban on shut-off suspensions," said Metro Council President David James, D-6. "So, that means on Nov. 9th, they can start turning people off."
Representatives from the Louisville Water Company, Louisville Gas & Electric (LG&E) and the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) answered questions from committee members, who say now is not the time to shut people off.
"You have COVID; people are laid off from work, and you have the holiday season coming upon us," James said. "People are struggling right now because of that."
Louisville Water Company will not enforce shutoffs or late fees until at least Jan. 1, 2021, according to Executive Director Dave Vogel. Representatives with the utility company are reaching out to customers over the next few weeks to arrange payment plans, he said. Customers they don't hear from will be set up on a default 12-month payment plan.
For more help, visit Louisville Water's official website or contact customer service at 888-535-6262 or 502-583-6610.
Because MSD appears alongside Louisville Water on most bills, the companies will work in partnership on their shutoff policies. If customers owe money on their water and sewer bills, Vogel said partial payments will be allocated to the companies in proportion to how much they owe each.
LG&E has also waived late fees for residential customers through Dec. 31 and will begin offering customers six- or 12-month payment plans when shutoffs resume Nov. 9. Customers who do not contact the company will be automatically set up on the 12-month plan. For more information, click here.
"We will commit that we are sending letters and email information to customers advising them of the availability of these plans," said Jean Ann Pfisterer, a manager with LG&E. "We're encouraging customers to select the best plan for them.
"... Every customer will at have the opportunity to have at the very least a six-month plan, if not 12 months or a negotiated plan with one of our representatives before any disconnection might resume," she added.
Having payment plans as an option gave Vaughn something to smile about.
"That gives me hope that we are going to get through this," she said. "I try to have the faith and give what I desire, which is encouragement."
On Friday, Oct. 30, people who need financial assistance heating their homes will be able to apply for help through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). For more information, click here.
