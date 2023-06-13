LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is warning people of a scam where callers are using the company's phone number.
WDRB News spoke with a woman who said she got a call from LG&E and the caller asked her to link her bank account with her LG&E account again. The caller said payments weren't going through and threatened to shut off service.
The woman said she then called LG&E and the company confirmed it was a scam. LG&E officials said the scam is common.
LG&E shared reminders to prevent people from falling victim to the scam. The company will never contact customers about their personal information or bank information.
While LG&E offers several bill payment options, it will never require a prepaid card or ask a customer to transfer money through a third-party app. The company said it will never demand immediate payment or threaten service disconnection.
People are encouraged to call LG&E directly if they're suspicious about a call. People should call police if they have fallen victim to a scam.
