LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lifesaving medication is now at the fingertips of multiple communities in southern Indiana.
LifeSpring Health Systems has installed NaloxBoxes outside eight locations. The boxes have naloxone inside, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
They're located in Corydon, English, Madison, Paoli, Salem, Tell City and the main administrative building in Jeffersonville.
The boxes are accessible 24 hours a day and no personal interaction is needed. There is also no cost to use the boxes.
Addresses for the locations can be found here.
