LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Light Up Louisville is just more than a week away, and a big part of the annual tradition arrives in town Wednesday.
The Christmas tree that is the centerpiece of the celebration will be cut down Wednesday morning and put up in Jefferson Square Park in the afternoon.
Ahead of the big event, crews have began stringing lights and getting ready for the party, which was called off because of COVID-19 last year.
The celebration is not just about the lights, the parade, the food or the entertainment. Santa Claus himself will also make an appearance.
"Louisville is No. 2 on Santa's world tour," said Wayne Hettinger, a producer for Light Up Louisville. "So he leaves New York, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, flies the next day to Louisville to light up with the mayor."
The festivities kick off at 4 p.m., and the city will light up at 8 p.m.
