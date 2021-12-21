LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday display in Louisville was named one of the Best Public Holiday Lights Display in the country.
Lights Under Louisville, held at the Louisville Mega Caverns, runs from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2. It's touted as "America's largest underground holiday lights show," the event features 40 themed displays, 10 mapping projections and approximately 900 characters lit by 4 million points of light.
It was ranked in the top 10 in the 2021 USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.
"Friends and families can join us for another safe, COVID-friendly holiday experience where they will see new, immersive surprises," Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President, said in a news release.
The 25-minute ride goes through one mile of cavern passageways.
