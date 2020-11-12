LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lights under Louisville at the Mega Cavern returns this Friday to brighten up the holiday season. Car loads of people can celebrate the season in a socially distant way with some new features this year.
"It has become something that is way bigger than we ever thought in the beginning so we try to up our ante every single year," said Louisville Mega Cavern owner, Jim Lowry.
Just when you thought the dazzling display lighting up almost a mile of underground passageways couldn't get more spectacular, organizers added a million lights this year.
"They have been incorporating not only the ground but the ceiling of the cavern this year, which has made it really special," said Lowry.
The Christmas light show includes 40 themed displays, new mapping projections and four million Christmas lights. The massive light show takes quite a bit of time to get ready.
"We've been working on this all the way back to August," said Lowry.
But it pays off when hundreds of thousands of people make their way through the underground holiday extravaganza.
"This has become a family tradition for so many families around not only in Kentucky but in Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia," he said. "We have people who drive 10 or 12 hours just to see this show."
Social distancing has always been possible during the drive-thru experience, but this year the Louisville Mega Cavern is taking even more steps to keep people safe. For the first time, the entire ride will be contact-less.
"You're going to be buying your ticket online and we will scan your ticket or your phone through your window. So we won't be taking any cash. So you're literally in your car 100 percent of the time," said Lowry.
That goes for the Christmas Express as well, the tram that takes families through the cave during the day.
"The Christmas Express tram has plastic separation just like you've seen all over the city of Louisville," said Lowry.
Lights Under Louisville begins on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 and continues through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021. Ticket prices begin at $29.99 per vehicle. More information is available online.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.