LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Linkin' Bridge members were hoping to help build a bridge to peace, but instead, a recent performance led to harsh criticism.
Group members on Monday said they expected some backlash to their performance for first responders, but were surprised by the level of vitriol.
"We were hurt by a lot of the criticism," band member Montre Davis said. "Our character and reputation was put into question."
The group recently performed at an appreciation dinner for first responders, garnering a lot of praise from police.
Louisville Metro Police Maj. David Allen said, "It was just awesome."
But amidst nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, some of the group's fan base shared a much different reaction on social media.
Band member "Big Rome" Kimbrough said people on Facebook called the group "coons and bootlickers, house n*****s."
On Monday, the group shared a letter, hoping to clear the air.
“We knew we would get some flack but there has to be dialogue," Kimbrough said.
The group’s members said they hope the letter shows their love and support for both police and the people demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others killed during confrontations with police.
David said, "We feel that to fight against injustices, we must use our gift.”
The letter lists names including those of Taylor, Floyd, David McAtee, Tamir Rice, Eric Gardner, Philando Castille and others killed by interactions with police and other government officials.
"This list also goes on for the deaths of Black men and women killed by other blacks," Davis said. "There needs to be justice, and we completely understand the anger. We are angry ourselves but there's a certain way that we handle things.
Linkin' Bridge members said they have not been invited to perform for any of the groups protesting and demanding justice but would welcome an invitation.
Davis and Kimbrough said they've also reached out to Breonna Taylor's mother and offered their services.
Click here to read the entire letter.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.