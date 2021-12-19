LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small but shared significant shared space was celebrated with a grand opening on Sunday.
Louisville's German Little Free Library sits off Baxter Avenue in front of Gralehaus. It's steward, Bridget Klein, started the library about a year ago.
The free library focuses on specifically Germanic topics. It's gained support around the community.
Klein says it was so frequently used, its original door fell off.
The grand opening on Sunday showed off its replaced doors and brought together some of the library's supporters.
"It's also the celebration it's been going for a year and it's been going gangbusters," Klein said. "People use it a lot, more than I ever dreamed possible."
Klein hopes more people start using the Little German Free Library, along with a French or Spanish library being formed in the future.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.