SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) – As Juneteenth approached on Sunday, celebrations were already underway on Saturday in Shively.
Members of the Kentucky – Indiana Negro League all-stars took to Patsy Mayes Field on Saturday for a game for all ages. The age ranges of players varied from five to 30.
“It’s important to keep, just like Jesse Jackson said, ‘keep hope alive,’” said Thomas English, the commissioner of the Negro Juneteenth Baseball League.
Thomas coached many of the players during the game, while making sure they had a good time doing it.
For many, Saturday was the first time they have taken to an actual baseball field and played the game.
“They will take away the ability to play the game because some didn't know how to play at first,” said Thomas. “You benefit from it. From knowing the game, from playing the game, watching the game wanting to get involved in the game.”
Just a short throw from the ballfield, music filled the area at Shively Park during the Red and Black on the Green Juneteenth Celebration. Those who live nearby grabbed a lawn chair to sit and listen to live jazz music from the outside patio of The Heritage.
“We wanted to make sure we celebrate for the first year and do it in the right fashion,” said Shively Major Beverly Chester-Burton. “To bring family and traditions together just to be a reminder that we have come so far.”
Chester-Burton said the mix of music and baseball is something the Black community has always related to and hopes the Juneteenth celebration will make good memories and become an annual event.
