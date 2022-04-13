LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is asking for the public's help after it found more than 60 domesticated rabbits abandoned in Beckley Creek Park in eastern Jefferson County.
Only forty-nine of the rabbits were rescued and taken to LMAS on Tuesday. LMAS officers returned to the park Wednesday to search for the rest. The shelter will care for them before finding placement with local rescue organizations.
"The shelter is not capable of caring for so many rabbits entering the shelter at once," said Ashley Book, interim shelter director at LMAS. "To help make their temporary stay as comfortable as possible, we're asking the public for donations."
In a news release Wednesday, LMAS said it's in need of rabbit pellets and Timothy Hay -- a brand of hay. It can be dropped off at the shelter located at 3528 Newburg Road. It's open from 12-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
And if you have any information on who may have dumped the rabbits in the park, call the anonymous Louisville Metro Police tip line at 574-LMPD.
"It's important we find the person responsible because not only is it illegal to abandon pets in Jefferson County, domesticated rabbits cannot survive in the wild," Book said.
