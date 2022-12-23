LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning near Valley Station.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley reports officers with LMPD's Third Division were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He died before authorities could take him to the hospital.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD at (502)-574-LMPD (5673). You can stay anonymous. You may also use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.
