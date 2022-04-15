LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least two men are dead after a shooting outside of a sports bar on Strawberry Lane.
LMPD 3rd Division Maj. Micah Scheu says just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Hoops Grill & Sports Bar, off National Turnpike. Officers found a man dead inside a vehicle, with at least one gunshot wound. After searching the area, a second male shooting victim was found dead.
Police do not know the relationship between the two men. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip through the online portal.
This story will be updated.
