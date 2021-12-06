LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after three men were shot Monday on Poplar Level Road in the Newburg neighborhood.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road, near Rangeland Road, around 6:40 p.m. Police found three men with gunshot wounds, all of whom were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Ruoff said LMPD's Major Crimes is leading the investigation.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line 502-574-5673 or submit tips online.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.