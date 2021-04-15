LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect caught on camera.
LMPD released the video which was taken by a Ring door camera Tuesday.
The suspect appears to look directly at the camera, providing a clear view of his face, before putting on a facial covering. He then forced entry into the home through the back door.
Police did not provide any information on the location of the home, other than it was in Louisville's Poplar Lakes neighborhood. That's near Jeffersontown.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
