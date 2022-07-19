LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The conversation around preparedness for mass shootings has grown in recent days since the release of surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
A nearly 80-page report filed by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives criticized the hour of inaction by armed officers during the mass shooting response that ended with 21 people killed.
Mark Fox represents District 13 in Louisville's Metro Council. He's also a former police officer.
"I cannot imagine being anywhere hearing gunshots, and hearing screams for help, not reacting to that. And not helping those people," Fox (D-13) said. "We pray it never happens, but we want to be prepared."
Even before the release of the video, Fox says LMPD Chief Erika Shields was set to speak in front of Metro Council. He says this is a chance to hear the department's planned response for a mass shooting, and to allay concerns from citizens they protect.
"That there's good command and control. Clearly one person is in charge, clearly one person's calling the operational shots, and they're well-equipped," Fox said.
The department's resources are already stretched thin. LMPD is investigating at least 89 homicide investigations so far this year.
The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 20. Also on the agenda is an update on Group Violence Intervention. The program brings together city leaders and people potentially involved in crime, often identified through probation and parole, in a different approach to try and prevent violence.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.