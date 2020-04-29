LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — While Louisville strives to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says that effort has helped create another concerning curve.
"We're facing another pandemic in our community," Conrad said, "and that is a pandemic of violent crime."
Testifying before Metro Council's virtual Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday afternoon, Conrad was blunt. Violent crime is up big, he said, and is mirroring the drastic rates of violence seen in 2016 and 2017.
Compared to the same time frame last year, Louisville has seen a 82% increase in nonfatal shootings in 2020 and a 63% increase in homicides, and that trend has continued during the pandemic. Conrad believes the virus, which has shut down schools, community centers and extracurricular activities, is playing a role in the spike.
"Unfortunately, all of this together creates an environment that is ripe for violence," he told the committee. "Gang disputes, drug dealing and domestic violence thrive under these conditions."
Weeks ago, the department scaled back some of its enforcement to better practice social distancing, but Conrad reminded council that his officers and investigators haven't faltered when it comes to violent cases.
"Rest assured that all calls involving active situations where a person's safety was at risk have been and are continuing to be responded to," he said.
Conrad said he'll continue to adjust enforcement strategies to see what works best. Tips from the community are vitally needed, he added. Anyone with info about recent violent crimes is encouraged to call the department's tip line, 502-574-LMPD (5673).
As far as person protective equipment is concerned, Conrad said his officers are well stocked to keep pursuing violent criminals. Just four officers are out with COVID-19, he added.
Related Stories:
- Increase in violence in Louisville another deadly side effect of COVID-19
- LMPD to no longer respond to hit and run wrecks, other incidents
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.