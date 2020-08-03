LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two high-ranking Metro Louisville officials who were expected to answer questions about Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's handling of recent police shootings walked out of a Metro Council committee hearing Monday afternoon without giving their testimony.
Louisville Metro Police acting Chief Robert Schroeder and Public Safety Chief Amy Hess were scheduled to testify before the Council's Government Accountability Committee but left on the advice of their lawyers.
Attorneys for the officials said their clients were opting not to testify after a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Thursday against Metro Government, Fischer, Schroeder and several LMPD officers. The attorneys argued that testifying before the committee in a public hearing, rather than behind closed doors, would jeopardize their clients' positions in those lawsuits.
Joey Klausing, attorney for Schroeder, flatly declined to waive Schroeder's rights to clear the way for his testimony in open court.
"We are not waiving that," Klausing told the committee. "He has been named in a 47-page civil rights lawsuit which I haven't even had the opportunity to talk to him about. It got filed Thursday evening. He's not just been named in his official capacity. He's been named in his individual capacity as well. They are asking for punitive damages, compensatory damages for actions or inactions taken during his time as chief. To have him be compelled to testify here today would be in contradiction to the statutes that have been promulgated by our legislature."
Attorney David Gaurnieri, who represented the executive branch, also declined to allow Hess to appear in open court due to the lawsuit.
"If this body wishes to go forward today, the law mandates that it goes into closed session," Gaurnieri said. "If this body chooses to go into closed session, Chief Hess is prepared to answer any questions."
Councilman Brent Ackerson fired back, saying he didn't care about the lawsuit, just the truth.
"It simply boils down to this: Stick around, and let's talk and put things on the record," Ackerson said. "Or you need to leave."
Shortly after that, Hess and Schroeder left the hearing, along with their attorneys.
Here’s some of what LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder’s attorney just told us as he and his client left council chambers. He said council is putting on a “dog and pony show” today. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/S9uOGGV9VA— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 3, 2020
Ackerson promised to use the power of subpoenas in the future to compel testimony, if needed.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.