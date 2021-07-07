LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said illegal guns and kids with idle time on their hands are contributing factors to the city's surging rate of violence in 2021.
A guest on Wednesday's edition of Washington Post Live, Shields added that policing also plays a role.
The city has already seen more than 100 criminal homicides in a little more than six months, as well as more than 300 non-fatal shootings.
In 2020, Louisville set a record for gun violence in a single year with 173 homicides. From July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, Louisville has reported 220 homicides during the 12-month stretch.
Shields said Wednesday that LMPD officers are reluctant to be proactive because of how the community might respond.
"Last year put them in a mental space where they're not sure if the community wants them to police," she said. "They're concerned that if they're involved in a use of force, they will be immediately stigmatized, there will be protesters in front of their house. And they're also acutely aware of — given the volume of guns on the streets — they may have to use force."
According to Louisville activist Christopher 2X, there were 23 homicides and 55 non-fatal victims wounded by gunfire last month. It was the deadliest June on record, since 2003 when the city merged with Jefferson County to create Louisville Metro. June marked the 17th straight month Louisville reached double-digit homicides.
And as the crime spikes, the department is looking for people to fill open positions. Spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said LMPD is down 241 officers and also has positions open for civilian employees.
DOJ Investigation
During the 30-minute interview, Shields also touched on the Department of Justice's investigation into LMPD in the wake of the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
She said the process has been a gut check for the department.
"It's not going to be easy, it's not going to be inexpensive, but this department will be stronger once it navigates through it," she said.
Shields said she expected the DOJ to step in, and while it was demoralizing, nothing about the investigation so far has been unexpected.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.