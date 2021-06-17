LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What is driving Louisville's spike in violence and why are so many young people getting involved? Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields' new podcast reveals new context on the crisis.
In the third episode of "On The Record," LMPD's new podcast, Chief Shields interviews Lt. Donny Burbrink, a commander with LMPD's Homicide Unit.
"I know that you beat yourself up over the clearance rate of the unit," Shields told Burbrink. The unit has cleared 33% of homicide cases this year.
Burbrink breaks down the spike in gun violence, which is increasingly involving more young people.
On The Record Podcast: Episode 3 Homicide https://t.co/ok7w6Jju5C via @YouTube— LMPD (@LMPD) June 17, 2021
"The biggest reason that we have an increase in shooters that are juveniles is the lack of consequences," said Burbrink. "There are no consequences for these juveniles in this city, and they know it."
He points to the closure of JCYC, Louisville's Youth Detention Services facility.
"They're juveniles. They deserve more protection. I 100% agree with that," said Burbrink. "But when you have a 14-year-old that shoots a man and kills him, and a week prior he was locked up with stolen cars, stolen guns, and nothing happened ... what are you telling that kid?"
Shields said it's not just about police locking people up.
"Especially when you're dealing with the younger ones, I think police, more than anyone, see the trajectory these kids are on, and know if there is not some level of interference, they are gonna end up in a body bag," she said.
Burbrink said he lost 10 detectives last year, pointing to a manpower issue while violence ramped up during the pandemic and civil unrest.
"We didn't hit 93 homicides last year, in our record year, until August," he said, which Louisville recently hit in mid-June.
He said a third of last year's homicides were gang-related and this year, fewer people are calling the anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD.
"The violence in this city is not a police problem alone. It is a community problem," said Burbrink. "And until the community is willing to step up with us and help us right this ship, I don't think we can get to where we need to be."
At the end of the episode, Shields underscored her support for Burbrink and detectives in the department's Homicide Unit.
"I have complete faith in you and your team," she said.
To listen to the full episode, click here.
