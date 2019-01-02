Fentanyl pills seized by LMPD 1-2-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've taken $200,000 worth of fentanyl pills off the streets of Louisville.

The Major Crimes Unit in the LMPD Narcotics Division intercepted a van from Miami that was about to deliver fake pills to the city, according to police.

An LMPD K-9 named Franklin discovered the pills in a hidden compartment under the car. The trap had 20,000 fake Xanax pills that were actually fentanyl pills.

The street value of the pills is estimated at more than $200,000.

Two people were arrested, but their names have not been released because police say they are part of an ongoing federal investigation.

