LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened around the same time Saturday night.
According to a news release from a department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 44th Street and West Broadway, not far from Shawnee Park, around 8:30 p.m. Responding officers found a man that is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s that had been shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and was undergoing surgery, according to a news release.
Around 8:30 p.m., LMPD also responded to a reported shooting near Lindell Avenue and Del Park Terrace, Smiley said. A man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was found shot. He was also transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
Smiley said there is no reason to believe the two shootings are connected at this time. LMPD's Major Crimes unit will investigate the shootings.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.