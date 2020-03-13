LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police shot and killed a suspect Friday night in south Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad. LMPD's investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Conrad said four officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a house in the 5500 block of Maryman Road, not far from the 8200 block of Dixie Highway and Waverly Park, on reports of a domestic situation. A man ran from the house once officers arrived on the scene.
"We do know that there was some sort of ongoing domestic situation between the suspect, who we dealt with, and the complainant who called this in," Conrad said. "I believe there was an active domestic violence order, emergency protective order, so this has been an ongoing situation that officers were aware of."
Police found and confronted the man in the 8000 block of Blake Lane, roughly a half-mile from the house on Maryman Road. The man "indicated that he had a weapon and made some sort of a reach around his waistband for that weapon," Conrad said.
"Officers pulled their weapons and ended up firing, killing the man," he added.
All of the officers involved went to LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, where an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Conrad said. LMPD will hold a news conference Saturday to provide an update on the investigation.
This is the second time police have shot and killed a suspect in Louisville in 24 hours. An LMPD officer was shot early Friday morning during a narcotics investigation that ended with one suspect dead and another in custody. That officer is expected to make a full recovery.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.